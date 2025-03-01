Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares traded.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tellurian by 540.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 46.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,729,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,226,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

