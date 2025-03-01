Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in February

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Sumco has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

