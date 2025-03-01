Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
