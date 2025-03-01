FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. FTAI Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.44.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

