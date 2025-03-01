Perpetual Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.61 (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Perpetual Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Perpetual
