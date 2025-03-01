Johnson Outdoors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $26.90 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

