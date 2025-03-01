Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Decreases By 69.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

