Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Duxton Water Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $210.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.
Duxton Water Company Profile
