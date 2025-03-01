Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Duxton Water Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $210.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62.

Get Duxton Water alerts:

Duxton Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Duxton Water Limited engages in acquiring and managing a portfolio of water entitlements. It provides irrigation community with a range of water supply solutions. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.