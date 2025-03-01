Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSUMY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

