Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.46. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 498,261 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WEF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
