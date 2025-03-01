Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

Illumina Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

