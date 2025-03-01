Matinas Biopharma (NYSE:MTNB) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 75,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 672,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Matinas Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Matinas Biopharma Stock Performance

About Matinas Biopharma

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

