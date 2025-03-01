Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.78. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

