Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 1,536,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 1,101,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.