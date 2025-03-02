Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 55.4% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Trading Up 0.3 %

BNTGY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,070. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

