Comparing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Its Competitors

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.44, indicating that their average share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion $241.56 million -30.69 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -12.00

Dividends

Lundin Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lundin Mining pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1254 2695 3182 137 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Lundin Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Summary

Lundin Mining peers beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

