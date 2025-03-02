SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Head to Head Analysis

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -45.63% -179.34% -27.13% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DZS and SUNation Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 1 0 3.00 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DZS currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,282.49%. Given DZS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

40.8% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of DZS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DZS and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $389.46 million 0.06 -$135.22 million ($2.21) -0.29 SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.01 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

SUNation Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Volatility & Risk

DZS has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DZS beats SUNation Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services. It also provides subscriber edge solutions through DZS Helix comprising optical network terminals (ONTs) and smart gateway solutions for fiber to the x (FTTx) deployment; and connected premises products, consisting of indoor/outdoor ONTs and gateways. In addition, the company offers optical edge solutions through DZS Chronos and DZS Saber, which provides solutions for mobile operators and service providers that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul systems and migrate to fifth generation wireless technologies. Further, it provides cloud software solutions through DZS Cloud that offers a commercial, carrier-grade network-slicing enabled orchestration platform, which supports open RAN and 4G/5G networks. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. DZS Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

