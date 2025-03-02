Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Proximus has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

