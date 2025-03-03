Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 214,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNI opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

