Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 496,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 106,463 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $64.43 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

