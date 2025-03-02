Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 2,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrellgas Partners
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.