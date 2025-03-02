Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 2,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

