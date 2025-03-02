Short Interest in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Increases By 66.7%

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 3,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

