OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 60.8% in February

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. OceanPal has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 37.37%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

