Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Halma Stock Up 0.3 %

HLMAF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Halma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $9.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Halma from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Recommended Stories

