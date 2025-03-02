Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Locafy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Locafy has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Get Locafy alerts:

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.