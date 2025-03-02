Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MURGY. UBS Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 207,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,128. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

