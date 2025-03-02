Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Up 91.7% in February

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mangoceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.13. 59,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Mangoceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02.
Mangoceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mangoceuticals
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.