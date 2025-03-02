Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Up 91.7% in February

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mangoceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.13. 59,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Mangoceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

