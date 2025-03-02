Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Harford Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBK traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Harford Bank has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $34.75.

Harford Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Harford Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Harford Bank Company Profile

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

