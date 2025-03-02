Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBGY

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 1.3 %

About Publicis Groupe

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 100,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.