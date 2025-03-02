Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Expands By 62.5%

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 655,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.2882 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.56%.

