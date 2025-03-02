Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Decreases By 54.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 197,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

