Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.72.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
