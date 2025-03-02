Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

