Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.