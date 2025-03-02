Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Drops By 50.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHY stock remained flat at $26.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

