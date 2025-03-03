64,291 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $197,696. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of IAS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

