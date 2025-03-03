Norden Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in US Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

