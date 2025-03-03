B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
B. Riley Financial Stock Down 12.6 %
NASDAQ:RILYP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $20.49.
About B. Riley Financial
