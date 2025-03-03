B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:RILYP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

