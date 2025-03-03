Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Themes Gold Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.66% of Themes Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Themes Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Themes Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. 4,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Themes Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.