Rand Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Rand Capital Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAND traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rand Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

