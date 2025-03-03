Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Expands By 51.0%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Stock Down 20.3 %

Shares of MSC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 16,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

About Studio City International

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

