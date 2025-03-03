Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

