SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,283 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7,140.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

