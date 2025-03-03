Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 670 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 289,090 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 282,175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 130,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,615,000 after buying an additional 114,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $18.91 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

