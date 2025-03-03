Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kerry Group

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group Company Profile

KRYAY stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.