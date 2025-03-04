43,608 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SJM opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

