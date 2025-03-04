Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

