Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.59. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,022 shares of company stock valued at $208,203. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.