Ultralife (ULBI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ultralife to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Ultralife worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

