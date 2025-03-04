Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,010 shares of company stock worth $66,102,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
