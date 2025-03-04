Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:PFEB opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $846.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

